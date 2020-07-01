Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.87

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.87 and traded as high as $67.58. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $67.37, with a volume of 237,584 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$82.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities cut shares of Toromont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$66.00 target price on Toromont Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$715.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$748.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd will post 3.6800004 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 3,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.59, for a total value of C$187,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,845,344.84. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total transaction of C$680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$140,760. Insiders sold a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $874,313 over the last three months.

Toromont Industries Company Profile (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

