Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases New Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 119.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 428.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $85.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.90. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $195.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRMT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens upgraded America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $139.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.