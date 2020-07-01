Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 1,574 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 113,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth $1,294,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.02 million, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

