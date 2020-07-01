Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 1,789 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 16,528 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIVO opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.84 million, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.87. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $24.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIVO. ValuEngine cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meridian Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

