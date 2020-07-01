Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 1,290 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 842,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,606,000 after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,074,573 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,448,000 after acquiring an additional 135,206 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 350,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 74,590 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

DCOM stock opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68. The company has a market cap of $446.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

