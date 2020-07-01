The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $683.98

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $683.98 and traded as low as $666.60. The Sage Group shares last traded at $670.20, with a volume of 1,796,429 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($8.92) to GBX 580 ($7.14) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 538 ($6.62) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 815 ($10.03) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 613.30 ($7.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 671.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 683.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of GBX 5.93 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

