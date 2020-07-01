The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.29.

Several brokerages have commented on ENSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,808,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,424,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $2,033,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 165,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

