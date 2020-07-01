Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $1,001.00 to $1,050.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $1,039.44 and last traded at $1,039.27, with a volume of 1733868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,009.35.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cfra raised Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $968.00 target price (up from $684.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $622.06.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.47, for a total value of $297,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,427.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total value of $115,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,083.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,698,572. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Tesla by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Tesla by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Tesla by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 84 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $200.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,213.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $895.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $676.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.90) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

