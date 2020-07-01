Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,843 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 70% compared to the average volume of 3,437 call options.

ERIC opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.39. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.03 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 129.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 83.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.