Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Trading Up 1.7%

Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF)’s share price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $359.00 and last traded at $359.00, approximately 15 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.00.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a research report on Sunday, April 19th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $350.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.28.

Tecan Group Ltd. provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company develops, produces, markets, and supports automated workflow solutions, including laboratory instruments, software packages, application knowhow, services, consumables, and spare parts; bioanalytical instruments, such as microplate readers and washers; and consulting, and service and consumables for genomics, protein analysis, and cell and tissue analysis.

