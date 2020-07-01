TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.58

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.58 and traded as low as $5.43. TCW Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 115,800 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0906 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSI. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 772,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 46,432 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 337,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 47,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TSI)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

