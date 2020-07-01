TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.58

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.58 and traded as low as $5.43. TCW Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 115,800 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0906 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TSI)
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.