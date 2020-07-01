Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TRNX) fell 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, 1,667,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 26,079,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNX. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Taronis Technologies by 1,511.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 257,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 241,595 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Taronis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taronis Technologies by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 62,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Taronis Technologies, Inc, a technology-based company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company offers MagneGas, a hydrogen-based synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses.

