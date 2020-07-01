T Clarke (LON:CTO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $108.35

T Clarke PLC (LON:CTO) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $108.35 and traded as low as $98.11. T Clarke shares last traded at $100.50, with a volume of 28,144 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 million and a P/E ratio of 5.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.65 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. T Clarke’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building services contractor in the United Kingdom. The company primarily offers electrical and mechanical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users, as well as ICT services. It provides services in the areas of intelligent buildings, an in-house ICT services; residential, public sector, and engineering facilities management services; rail and airport construction services; in-house precision prefabrication and engineering services; and design and build services; residential properties and hotels; turnkey engineering services for the healthcare sector; and critical data and power projects.

