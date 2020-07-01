SVB Leerink Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Pacira Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, June 29th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $105.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.64 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacira Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.53.

Pacira Biosciences stock opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.08. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2,622.19, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. Pacira Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $85,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 17,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $823,381.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,042.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,083 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,772 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.