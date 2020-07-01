Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) vs. ChinaCache International (NASDAQ:CCIH) Critical Survey

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) and ChinaCache International (NASDAQ:CCIH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Support.com and ChinaCache International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A ChinaCache International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Support.com and ChinaCache International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Support.com $63.33 million 0.43 $3.85 million N/A N/A ChinaCache International $131.04 million 0.00 -$56.74 million N/A N/A

Support.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChinaCache International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Support.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of ChinaCache International shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Support.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of ChinaCache International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Support.com and ChinaCache International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Support.com 4.84% 6.55% 5.79% ChinaCache International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Support.com beats ChinaCache International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc. provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. Its customer support services programs include pre-purchased concierge advice, device set-up, trouble shooting, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support designed for consumer, and small and medium business markets. The company also provides Support.com Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel, as well as enables companies to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, boost support agent productivity, provide ease of use for customer self-service, and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it offers end-user software products, including SUPERAntiSpyware for malware protection and removal; and Cosmos for personal computer, smartphone, and tablet maintenance and optimization. The company provides its technology support services through partners. Support.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

ChinaCache International Company Profile

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. Its services include Web page content, file transfer, and rich media streaming services; and guaranteed application services for Websites that have various features, such as online booking and ordering, real-time stock quotes, and online surveys. It also provides managed Internet data services for content and application delivery, and network infrastructure and security; ChinaCache cloud services that provide computing environment and storage; content bridging services for mobile telecommunications carriers; Internet exchange and data center services; and mobile Internet solutions. In addition, the company offers various value-added services, such as geo-content acceleration service, performance evaluation modules, scalable service routing service, link anti-hijack service, netstorage service, user behavior analysis service, Website performance evaluation service, all-around application acceleration solution, and cloud extension solution. Its value-added services also include CC Index, an analytics platform that provides Internet users real-time data; and file aware download, which provides CDN technology, end-user control ability, a customizable user interface, and insight into download analytics and content usage information. Further, the company provides technical consultation services; constructs cloud infrastructure; and leases mechanical equipment. Additionally, it engages in computer hardware and technology development; and real estate management businesses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

