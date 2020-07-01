SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Texas Capital Bancshares Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($1.41). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TCBI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.