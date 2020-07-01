SunTrust Banks Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.37. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

PACW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 79.95%. The business had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.27 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,033,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,201,000 after buying an additional 96,896 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,528,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,851,000 after purchasing an additional 312,592 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,721,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,845,000 after purchasing an additional 567,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after buying an additional 130,412 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

