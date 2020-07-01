Suburban Propane Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,138 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,652% compared to the typical volume of 122 call options.

NYSE:SPH opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. Suburban Propane Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $401.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.97 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. Research analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 94,265 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 28.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.