Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 57,508 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 160% compared to the average volume of 22,118 call options.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $312.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.51 and a 200-day moving average of $238.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.05. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $324.76.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $30,000,738.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,752.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 483,883 shares of company stock worth $99,999,851. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,942,000 after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $2,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $194.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.22.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

