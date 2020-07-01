Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Inphi (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,569 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 270% compared to the average volume of 694 call options.

NYSE IPHI opened at $110.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Inphi has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $127.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.37, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Inphi had a negative net margin of 16.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Inphi will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $3,299,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,003 shares in the company, valued at $35,740,579.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.36, for a total value of $1,093,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,947.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,821 shares of company stock worth $16,366,315. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the first quarter worth about $46,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

IPHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Inphi from $100.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Inphi in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Inphi from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.82.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

