Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,500 call options on the company. This is an increase of 320% compared to the average volume of 595 call options.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.20. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sleep Number from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James lowered Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $85,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after buying an additional 169,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after buying an additional 26,149 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 522,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after buying an additional 161,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 87,035 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

