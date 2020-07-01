Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,421 call options on the company. This is an increase of 320% compared to the typical daily volume of 814 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

NYSE:GOL opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $710.87 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth $3,683,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 2,530.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 777,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 748,093 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,980,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,144,000 after buying an additional 602,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 644,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after buying an additional 418,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $1,674,000. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

