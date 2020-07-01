Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.59

Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.59 and traded as high as $34.64. Stella-Jones shares last traded at $33.83, with a volume of 200,701 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJ. CIBC increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Laurentian cut their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$503.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$454.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

