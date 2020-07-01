Steelcase Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,311 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 711% compared to the typical volume of 285 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,605,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,422,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after buying an additional 1,853,326 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after buying an additional 831,686 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,879,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after buying an additional 483,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,338,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCS opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.61. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.33 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

SCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Steelcase presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

