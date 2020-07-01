SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Down to $37.95

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.36, but opened at $37.95. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $39.48, with a volume of 2,739 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,591,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

