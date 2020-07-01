SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.40). SP Plus posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 16.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on shares of SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

SP stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $434.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32. SP Plus has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

