Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $1.90 to $2.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.53. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Southwestern Energy shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 3,783,633 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

