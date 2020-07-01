Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.36

Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.01. Sophiris Bio shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 103,169 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $356,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sophiris Bio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 226,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.66% of Sophiris Bio at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

