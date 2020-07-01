Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Shares Gap Down to $7.56

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.47, but opened at $7.56. Soliton shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 25,593 shares traded.

SOLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Soliton in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Soliton from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $128.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.24.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Soliton Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Soliton by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Soliton by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Soliton in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Soliton by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Soliton in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Soliton Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

