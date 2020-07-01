Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,595.58

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,595.58 and traded as low as $2,580.00. Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at $2,684.00, with a volume of 182,552 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,595.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,595.58.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

