SmartHeat (OTCMKTS:HEAT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.39

SmartHeat Inc (OTCMKTS:HEAT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.45. SmartHeat shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 3,901 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.

About SmartHeat (OTCMKTS:HEAT)

SmartHeat Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek potential assets, property, or businesses to acquire, in a business combination, by reorganization, merger, or acquisition. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture and sale of heat pumps for commercial and residential applications.

