Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock Position Decreased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.65% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $17,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,605,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,020,000 after purchasing an additional 560,605 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,605.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,318,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,925 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,353,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,917,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,247,000 after purchasing an additional 60,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,304,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,851,000 after purchasing an additional 495,688 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $82.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.35. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $95.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $283.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

