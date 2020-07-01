SIG (LON:SHI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $61.12

SIG plc (LON:SHI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.12 and traded as low as $29.58. SIG shares last traded at $30.46, with a volume of 6,080,312 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHI shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.37) price target on shares of SIG in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “restricted” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SIG from GBX 22 ($0.27) to GBX 34 ($0.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SIG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 64.14 ($0.79).

Get SIG alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $187.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.89.

SIG (LON:SHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) by GBX (4.70) (($0.06)).

About SIG (LON:SHI)

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.