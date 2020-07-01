Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €111.19 ($124.93).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($114.61) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €103.00 ($115.73) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of FRA:SIE opened at €104.76 ($117.71) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €98.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €98.05. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($113.93) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($149.88).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.