Shelf Drilling (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Earns Hold Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Shelf Drilling (OTCMKTS:SHLLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

About Shelf Drilling

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, South East Asia, India, and West Africa. It provides equipment and services for the drilling, completion, and well maintenance of shallow water offshore oil and natural gas wells.

