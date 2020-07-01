Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) PT Raised to C$4.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 44.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VII. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Thursday, May 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$3.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Seven Generations Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seven Generations Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.15.

Seven Generations Energy stock opened at C$3.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. Seven Generations Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$576.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seven Generations Energy will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Seven Generations Energy news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,123,180.80.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

