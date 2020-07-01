Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.47

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.47 and traded as low as $3.10. Seeing Machines shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 4,760,543 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $106.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22.

About Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)

Seeing Machines Limited develops computer vision related technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Guardian, which detects driver fatigue incidents and prevents those events; and FOVIO driver monitoring systems. The company serves automotive, commercial fleet, aviation, rail, and off-road markets.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.