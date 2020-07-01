SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.68

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.43. SandRidge Permian Trust shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 151,007 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SandRidge Permian Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68.

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 76.92%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SandRidge Permian Trust stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) by 833.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of SandRidge Permian Trust worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

