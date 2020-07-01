Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.66

Shares of Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.66 and traded as low as $4.08. Sandfire Resources shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 599,129 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$4.66.

About Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR)

Sandfire Resources NL explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, DeGrussa Mine, and Exploration and Evaluation. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits.

