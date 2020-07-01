Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.16

Shares of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $1.19. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 487,600 shares trading hands.

SALM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($2.09). Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 27.51% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The company had revenue of $58.25 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Salem Media Group Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Salem Media Group stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Salem Media Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

