Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €108.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €108.00 ($121.35) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAF. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($83.15) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($88.76) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €85.27 ($95.81).

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €89.18 ($100.20) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €87.16 and a 200 day moving average of €109.30. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($75.47) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($103.78).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

