Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.22

Shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.22 and traded as high as $8.35. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 1,300 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rubicon Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rubicon Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a negative net margin of 90.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.73% of Rubicon Technology worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

