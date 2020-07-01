Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,810 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,850 ($22.77) to GBX 1,810 ($22.27) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.88% from the company’s current price.

RDSB has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.54) target price (up from GBX 1,650 ($20.31)) on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.61) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,700 ($20.92) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.92) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.28) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,801.61 ($22.17).

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 1,224 ($15.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,641 ($32.50). The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion and a PE ratio of 10.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,283.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,642.28.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

