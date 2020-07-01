Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) Senior Officer Sells $27,400.00 in Stock

Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) Senior Officer Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 579,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,706.80.
Eric Heinz Meerkamper also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 29th, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 4,500 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $12,150.00.
- On Wednesday, June 24th, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 13,400 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $37,520.00.
- On Monday, June 22nd, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 100 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $283.00.
- On Wednesday, June 17th, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 100 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $296.00.
- On Monday, June 15th, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 5,500 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $16,500.00.
- On Wednesday, June 10th, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 300 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $873.00.
- On Friday, June 5th, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 1,500 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $4,650.00.
- On Wednesday, June 3rd, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 1,600 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $4,960.00.
- On Thursday, May 28th, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 1,800 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $5,760.00.
- On Friday, May 22nd, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 1,000 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $3,570.00.
About Riwi
