Riverfort Global Opportunities (LON:RGO) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Riverfort Global Opportunities PLC (LON:RGO) shot up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), 500,000 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.82 ($0.01).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50.

About Riverfort Global Opportunities (LON:RGO)

RiverFort Global Opportunities plc invests in the natural resources sector in the United Kingdom. It invests in unlisted/pre IPO and listed companies. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

