Reviewing Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) and AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI)

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) and AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Syneos Health and AIkido Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syneos Health 4.13% 10.33% 4.05% AIkido Pharma N/A -88.61% -83.62%

0.9% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Syneos Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Syneos Health and AIkido Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syneos Health $4.68 billion 1.28 $131.26 million $2.83 20.35 AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 2,863.44 -$4.18 million N/A N/A

Syneos Health has higher revenue and earnings than AIkido Pharma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Syneos Health and AIkido Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syneos Health 0 4 7 0 2.64 AIkido Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Syneos Health currently has a consensus price target of $60.45, indicating a potential upside of 4.97%. Given Syneos Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Syneos Health is more favorable than AIkido Pharma.

Risk & Volatility

Syneos Health has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Syneos Health beats AIkido Pharma on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including medication adherence, communications, and consulting services. Its customers include small, mid-sized, and large companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma Inc., a biotechnology development company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company engages in the development of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Its portfolio includes KPC-34 for the treatment of AML and ALL; and DHA-dFdC drug for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. AIkido Pharma Inc. has an artificial intelligence and machine learning research agreement with Cogia Biotech LTD. The company was formerly known as Spherix Incorporated and changed its name to AIkido Pharma Inc. in March 2020. AIkido Pharma Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

