Reviewing SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) and Yext (NASDAQ:YEXT)

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SciPlay and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay 4.96% 10.14% 7.11% Yext -41.78% -63.32% -25.17%

15.9% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Yext shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of SciPlay shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Yext shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SciPlay and Yext’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $465.80 million 4.14 $32.40 million $1.53 9.99 Yext $298.83 million 6.37 -$121.54 million ($1.09) -14.83

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than Yext. Yext is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SciPlay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SciPlay and Yext, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 1 4 4 0 2.33 Yext 1 2 7 0 2.60

SciPlay currently has a consensus target price of $12.76, indicating a potential downside of 16.58%. Yext has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.41%. Given Yext’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yext is more favorable than SciPlay.

Summary

SciPlay beats Yext on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. It provides social casino games, such as slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games, which blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc. provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. Its Knowledge Engine is used by end consumers to discover new businesses, read reviews, and find answers to queries. Yext, Inc. serves luxury, retail, food, hospitality, and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

