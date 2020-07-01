Reviewing East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) & Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC)

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) and Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

East West Bancorp has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of SC has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

89.0% of East West Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Bank of SC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of East West Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Bank of SC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares East West Bancorp and Bank of SC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East West Bancorp 31.34% 14.00% 1.55% Bank of SC 34.15% 14.07% 1.55%

Dividends

East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Bank of SC pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. East West Bancorp pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. East West Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Bank of SC has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Bank of SC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for East West Bancorp and Bank of SC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East West Bancorp 1 6 3 0 2.20 Bank of SC 0 0 0 0 N/A

East West Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $38.38, indicating a potential upside of 5.89%. Given East West Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than Bank of SC.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares East West Bancorp and Bank of SC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East West Bancorp $2.09 billion 2.45 $674.03 million $4.84 7.49 Bank of SC $21.11 million 4.39 $7.32 million N/A N/A

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of SC.

Summary

Bank of SC beats East West Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, time deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, lines of credit, construction, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, housing loans, asset-based lending, and equipment financing, as well as financing to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and Greater China. The company also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity hedging risk management services; and Internet-based services comprising online banking services. As of January 24, 2019, it operated approximately 130 locations in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas, and Washington; full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou, and Shenzhen; and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Taipei, and Xiamen. East West Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Bank of SC Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans, including construction, real estate, HELOCs, and mortgage; and home equity loans and lines of credit. It operates through Charleston, Summerville, and Mount Pleasant banking house locations in South Carolina. Bank of South Carolina Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

