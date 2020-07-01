Restaurant Brands International Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

QSR stock opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.38. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $79.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $2,148,149.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,936.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.