Research Analysts Set Expectations for Arrow Financial Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Arrow Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arrow Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.49 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.12%.

AROW has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Arrow Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet downgraded Arrow Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $431.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROW. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 32.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 26.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.